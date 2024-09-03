Blueface's Dad Celebrates Chrisean Jr.'s 1st Birthday And The Internet Has A Field Day

Johnathan Porter was called out by Karlissa Saffold for not wanting to take care of the child back in June.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been going through turbulent times in their lives. Both are currently behind bars in separate states for different crimes. The latter is in Oklahoma on a fugitive warrant and could face up to eight years in prison. For the former, he's going to be locked up for four years thanks to him going against the terms of his probation. Because of their legal troubles, they are unfortunately missing out on a personal milestone. However, Blueface's dad is stepping up, at least he thinks.

According to The Shade Room and posts from Johnathan Porter Sr.'s Instagram, he's celebrating the rappers' son. Chrisean Jr., turning one. The reason we say he feels that he's helping is because others do not, including Karlissa Saffold and many others. She and almost the entire internet feels he's only appearing to show love to Chrisean Jr. for clout. If you remember, there was video evidence of Johnathan Porter Sr. deflecting any sort of responsibility to help to take care of the baby boy. After tons of arguing between Saffold and Blueface's dad, Chrisean's close friend currently is caring for the child.

People Online Continue To Troll Blueface's Dad

It's why all of these posts, such as showing off all the gifts from family and friends on social media, feels inauthentic. However, Mr. Porter didn't stop there. He also shared a montage of several loved ones sending birthday wishes to Chrisean Jr, as well as where he says he "got a chance to speak with jr.". He also added that Blueface and Chrisean were going to "be very surprised with his progression that he has made". People online were quick to troll Mr. Porter, saying things like, "That baby aint spoke to you bout nothing". "HOW HE TOLD YOU THAT SIR 😂". Overall, he made a great effort, but it seems like no one's going to buy any sort of support he tries to show from now on.

More Posts From Johnathan Porter

What are your thoughts on Blueface's dad celebrating Chrisean Jr.'s first birthday on social media? Do you think that he's still doing all of this for clout, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.