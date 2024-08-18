Blueface’s Dad Provides Heartbreaking Update On Chrisean Jr. Amid Parents’ Prison Stay

Blueface was recently sentenced to four years behind bars, while Chrisean Rock could be looking at eight.

It's no secret that Blueface and Chrisean Rock have dealt with their fair share of legal issues lately. Earlier this month, the "Thotiana" rapper was handed a four-year prison sentence for violating the terms of his probation. This came as a huge surprise to his loved ones, who were eagerly anticipating his return home. As for Chrisean, it was recently reported that she could end up spending up to eight years behind bars for drug charges. She's not been sentenced yet.

Amid all of this, the infamous duo's fanbase has also been expressing concern for their child Chrisean Jr., who's just shy of a year old. While he's still extremely young and appears to be in good hands while his parents are gone, supporters don't want him to deal with any negative consequences of his parents' actions.

Blueface's Father Says Chrisean Jr. Misses His Parents

Blueface's father Johnathan Porter Sr. took to social media earlier today to provide fans with an update on him, which is incredibly sad. "Free Blue Free Chrisean," he captioned a clip featuring the child. "Got a chance to speak with jr. the other day he miss his mom, dad, & grandpa. Y'all are going to very surprise with his progression that he has made when he pops back on the scene." Hopefully, things in Chrisean Jr.'s mother's case go over well. This would mean he'd have at least one parent by his side sooner rather than later.