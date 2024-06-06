Blueface Gives Chrisean Rock A Curfew In Alleged Leaked Jail Call

Blueface is upset with Chrisean right now.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have certainly had their issues since getting together. Overall, their relationship has been filled with turmoil. However, they continue to end up with one another, which has always left the fans concerned. When Chrisean Rock had her child with Blue, the two were not on good terms. For the most part, Chrisean kept her child from Blueface and the rest of his family. That all changed when Blue went to jail. Since that time, the two have reconciled and are seemingly back together.

Recently, we reported that the two were having some issues. Much of it had to do with Chrisean going out for her birthday. Blueface was upset, claiming that she should have been home with the child. Rock argued that she came home much earlier than she would have in the past and that it wasn't a big deal. She even said that she pays Blueface's bills and consequently, he should be more appreciative. Well, in a leaked jail call, Blue went off on Chrisean and what he expects of her moving forward.

Blueface Speaks From Jail

Essentially, the artist wants Chrisean to be put on a curfew. If she does not abide by this curfew, he will not support her or be with her anymore. It is certainly a threat and a controlling one at that too. It remains to be seen if Chrisean would even go for this type of thing. All we know is that Blue is quite adamant about it right now, and with his stay in jail nearing its conclusion, one has to wonder what's next for the Blueface and Chrisean saga.