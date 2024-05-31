Blueface Exposing Chrisean Rock & Offset’s Alleged Hookup Left Cardi B With Questions, Wack 100 Reveals

According to Wack 100, receiving a call from Cardi B made him want to keep Blueface at bay.

At the end of last year, Blueface took to Twitter/X to put his on-and-off lover Chrisean Rock on blast. He accused her of sleeping with Cardi B's longtime partner Offset on the evening of French Montana's birthday party, which the former Migo denies. "I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man, you need some help!" he replied at the time, though it did little to stop the chatter.

The following day, Cardi B hopped online to announce that she was single but said that she wasn't buying Offset and Chrisean's rumored romance. According to her, she simply saw it as a "sign" that she should move on and start fresh with someone else. Nowadays, the co-parents appear to be back on good terms, though it's unclear whether or not they're an item.

Wack 100 Recalls Getting A Phone Call From Cardi B After Blueface Put Chrisean Rock & Offset On Blast

During a recent interview with VladTV, Wack 100 reflected on the debacle, revealing that both Cardi B and Offset went straight to him for answers. "Cardi called me her damn self," he said, explaining that he didn't agree with Blueface's decision to expose them. Wack went on to describe how Offset was putting blame on him, despite him insisting that he wasn't involved. From there, he considered giving up on trying to "contain" the situation, letting Blueface do whatever damage he wanted. When he got a call from Cardi B, however, it prompted him to continue trying to keep him at bay.