Cardi B Turns Newborn's Umbilical Cord Into Gold Chrome Heart

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 276 Views
Dec 10, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, United States; Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park. © Joseph Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B recently shared the first picture of her newborn son with Stefon Diggs, and she chose to commemorate his birth in a curious way.

Cardi B loves her four children dearly, and no drama cycle concerning Stefon Diggs nor divorce update concerning Offset could hinder that. Her latest move raised some eyebrows on social media, but it's nonetheless a meaningful way to commemorate the recent birth of her son with Diggs.

As revealed on Instagram, the Bronx superstar enlisted the help of Mommy Made Encapsulation to turn her umbilical cord and placenta into a special keepsake. The business shared various IG posts about this reach-out, sharing the process of turning her umbilical cord into a gold chrome heart.

"The Umbilical Cord Keepsake is your baby’s umbilical cord dehydrated in the shape of a heart, and then dipped in gold chrome," MME's website reads. "The end result looks and feels like metal and is the perfect way to honor the first connection you shared with your baby."

It seems like the AM I THE DRAMA? femcee got more add-ons, services, and special commemorations through this process. This seemingly includes a print of the placenta painted as the tree of life. Mommy Made Encapsulation reportedly worked with Cardi in the past, specifically for her third child Blossom.

Blueface Allegations

Elsewhere, though, Cardi B's dealing with far less wholesome updates. For example, during a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, the drama-ridden Blueface doubled down on his allegations that Offset slept with Blue's ex Chrisean Rock while he was still with Cardi B.

"A lot of these guys, they're not really trying to work," he claimed. "They're just trying to make it look like something it's not and basically just take your buzz. And she just kept going for it. Every n***a, she just keeps going for it. I'm looking like, 'B***h, get the feature!'"

"Yeah, she got f***ed," the California rapper continued. "I was already engaged with somebody else. So I didn't care. But she has this thing where she likes to make it seem like I care. The only reason I put that out there is 'cause she [said], 'Oh, he's gay.' [...] Miss Christian, all that s**t is cap, brother. [...] And it's no problem with it. It's just when you try to portray it as something else, that's when it becomes a problem."

