gold
- MusicRick Ross Is Gifting $300,000 In Gold & Diamond Chains At His Car ShowBeing a winner at the Rick Ross Car Show comes is a heavy prize to bear- literally.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice and Nicki Minaj Go Gold With "Princess Diana" RemixThe new royal family is piling up the accolades.By Noah Grant
- StreetwearFrank Ocean's Homer Releases Gold & Diamond Cock RingsFrank Ocean's brand, Homer, has added a new collection of accessories including a diamond-encrusted 18-karat gold cock ring.By Cole Blake
- GramKodak Black Displays $10k Donald Trump Pendant On IGKodak Black showed off a new golden Donald Trump necklace on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy Passes J. Cole & Future In Total Platinum & Gold CertificationsAt only 22-years-old, NBA YoungBoy already has more RIAA certifications than future Hall-of-Fame rappers J. Cole and Future.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDJ Muggs & Rigz Collaborate On "Gold"The new collab tape features Mooch, Rob Gates, Meyhem Lauren, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersJuice WRLD Posthumously Earns 50 New Platinum & Gold CertificationsJuice WRLD posthumously earned 50 new RIAA gold & platinum certifications last week, including a 9-times platinum certification for "Lucid Dreams."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLupe Fiasco Secures Another Gold AlbumLupe Fiasco can officially add another plaque to his collection as "Food & Liquor II" is certified gold. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersLupe Fiasco's "Food & Liquor" Goes Gold After 15 YearsLupe Fiasco's "Food & Liquor" is finally certified gold, prompting celebratory words from ScHoolboy Q. By Mitch Findlay
- Numbers"Slime Language 2" Officially Goes GoldYoung Thug's imprint Young Stoner Life's second project has gone gold. By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersKanye West's "DONDA" Reaches Gold EligibilityIn an unsurprising turn of events, Kanye West's new "DONDA" album has officially reached gold status. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersRick Ross Secures 9 New Gold & Platinum PlaquesRick Ross has officially added nine gold and platinum certifications to his impressive collection. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicH.E.R. Brings Receipts When Twitter Troll Claims She Has No HitsNice try, troll. By Karlton Jahmal
- NumbersJ. Cole & Lil Baby Score Gold With "Pride Is The Devil"The duo scored an RIAA certification for the track. By Madusa S.
- NumbersDJ Khaled's "Khaled Khaled" Goes GoldDJ Khaled keeps the hot streak alive as "Khaled Khaled" goes gold in a matter of mere weeks. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersEarl Sweatshirt Scores His First Gold PlaqueEarl Sweatshirt secures his first RIAA certification, a gold plaque drawing back to the "Doris" days. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersPolo G Defies The Odds With Another Week At #1Polo G spends his second straight week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "RAPSTAR."By Alex Zidel
- NumbersYoung Thug Scores A Haul Of Gold & Platinum PlaquesYoung Thug adds a solid batch of gold and platinum plaques, including one for "Barter 6," to his impressive collection.By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersDaBaby Secures Colossal Haul Of Gold & Platinum PlaquesDuring a recent concert in Orlando, Florida, DaBaby was presented with a colossal haul of gold and platinum plaques. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCoi Leray's "No More Parties" Goes Gold After Lil Durk Remix & Benzino DramaCoi is making moves without her dad's approval.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music21 Savage Secures A Batch Of Gold & Platinum Plaques21 Savage can officially line his walls with eight new platinum and gold certifications, stemming from four of his albums. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersRod Wave Secures A Dozen RIAA CertificationsFresh off of the release of "SoulFly," Rod Wave earns a few more platinum and gold certifications from the RIAA. By Aron A.
- NumbersSada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas" Goes GoldSada Baby celebrates his first gold certification for "Whole Lotta Choppas," reflecting on his journey so far. By Mitch Findlay