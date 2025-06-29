J Hus & Asake Strike "Gold" On New Single

It had been a while since J Hus dropped new material, and this versatile jam with Asake is a wonderful reintroduction.

J Hus opened himself up to a massive audience with his 2023 album Beautiful And Brutal Yard, and fans have been waiting for a long time to hear more. Fortunately for them, the versatile London rapper and singer is gearing up for something new with this new Asake-featured single "Gold."

As is typical for Hus' material, this is a creative and well-rounded fusion of Afrobeat and dancehall styles with UK hip-hop, complete with some slight grime energy thanks to a nasty, echoed synth that pops up here and there. His bars engage with multiple fitting flows with ease, whereas the Lungu Boy singer adds that atmosphere and melodic sweetness we know and love with his vocal refrain.

While J Hus hasn't unveiled much concerning his next album, fans hope this will change very soon. With this single, plus a recent Big Conspiracy performance to celebrate the record's fifth anniversary, it seems like we are in for a whole new cycle.

Also, this follows both artists' recent United States hip-hop crossovers as of late. When 21 Savage returned to the United Kingdom back in December of 2023, J Hus was one of many rappers present who joined him onstage. On the other hand, Asake's "Active" last year saw him collaborate with Travis Scott, which was a big moment for both fanbases.

"Gold" is a great return to form for the Stratford spitter, and it shows his versatility is still sharp. Hopefully we get much more where this came from sooner rather than later.

J Hus & Asake – "Gold"

Quotable Lyrics
No water, no food they can't eat,
No bread, no yam, no meat,
All opposition getting delete,
Make them drop and make them deceased

