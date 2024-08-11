Asake Aims To Give Listeners A Clearer Picture Of Who He Is On "Lungu Boy"

Asake, one of Lagos, Nigeria's brightest stars, is here with probably his biggest album of his early career. This weekend, he delivered his highly anticipated third studio effort, Lungu Boy. Why we feel this is such an important release for the 29-year-old singer and songwriter is based on an interview with Apple Music. "Lungu Boy explains my early beginnings in music and how it shaped me into the person I am becoming", he explains. "The English word is 'ghetto'. As you can tell from the choice of collaborations, Lungu Boy is my heritage and culture to the rest of the world". Speaking of those, Travis Scott , Wizkid , Central Cee, Stormzy , and LUDMILLA all appear within the 15 tracks.

In terms of the soundscapes, you are getting some smoother amapiano cuts, lively bangers, and everything in between. It truly is a melting pot of tones for Asake and something he was also looking to accomplish with Lungu Boy. "It's a new field. I refuse to limit myself and strive to share my African heritage with the world through a blend that goes beyond just a sound". Furthermore, Asake adds, "Consistency and exposure lead to growth". Leading up to the release, he gave us the album's biggest collaborations to chew on. "Active" with La Flame remains to be one of the LP's catchiest and high-energy moments and "Wave" with Cench is equally as intoxicating. Be sure to give the future superstar's effort a try with the links down below.