Wizkid Captures His Late Mother's Spirit On His Sixth Album "Morayo"

Wizkid is definitely making his mother smile down on him from above with his new album, Morayo. The Lagos, Nigeria Afrobeats technician had openly dedicated this sixth studio effort to Jane Morayo Balogun. His special matriarch tragically passed away in August 2023, so it's clear that Wizkid wanted to get his feelings and emotions out to his fans and the world ASAP. However, the fairly quick turnaround doesn't detract from the album's quality and dense curation one bit. In fact, it's one of his more diverse tracklists to date.
He's pushing all of the right sonic buttons, bringing so many different flavors of African music to the 16 tracks. Because of this, it's an emotional rollercoaster, but in a good way. There are blissful energetic moments, in addition to sobering cuts about love and his mother. The closer "Pray" hears him thank Morayo for her unwavering belief in her son to become an unmistakable and unmovable force in his lane. "Mama call me Ayo Balogun, they can never find another you." Those words couldn't be any truer, because the project is already doing some incredible numbers. According to Legit, since its release, it's broken the record for most first-day streams on Spotify Nigeria with over 12.2 million. That was held by fellow Nigerian Asake, who raked in over 5.88 million in one day with Lungu Boy back in August.
Morayo - Wizkid
Morayo Tracklist:
- Troubled Mind
- Karamo
- Kese (Dance)
- Bad Girl (feat. Asake)
- Time
- Piece of My Heart (feat. Brent Faiyaz)
- Break Me Down
- Bend
- A Million Blessings
- Apres Minuit (feat. Tiakola)
- Bad For You (feat. Jazmine Sullivan)
- Soji
- Don't Care
- Slow (feat. Anais Cardot)
- Lose
- Pray