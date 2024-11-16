Wizkid Drops Off A Rhythmic Vibe With "Kese (Dance)"

One of the modern fixtures in African music is back with a new vibe and it's extremely intoxicating. We are of course talking about Wizkid, who has a new single out this week, "Kese (Dance)." The title is what you will be doing plenty of once you press play on this and it's more of a loose party anthem compared to its counterpart. That would be "Piece of My Heart" featuring Brent Faiyaz, which is a more multi-faceted listening experience. It's certainly got some groove to it, but it's more lowkey and features a break in the action halfway through and becomes an alternative R&B ballad.
Conversely, "Kese (Dance)" is a nonstop Afrobeats bop. On the three minute single, Wizkid is just looking to have a good time and dance the night away. "Blow some trees, make me feel alright / I no fit lie, man, I'm wasted / And I'm feeling reckless," he effortlessly croons. Both of these are tracks are here for an exciting reason, as Wizkid is getting ready to drop his sixth studio album next Friday, November 22. Morayo, which means "I see joy," will be his first project since 2022's More Love, Less Ego. Check out "Kese (Dance)" in the meantime, with the link below.
"Kese (Dance)" - Wizkid
Quotable Lyrics:
So, tell me what you wanna do tonight?
You no the party no go make sense, if we never dey there, we make the party come alive
We turn the O2 to O3, má lọ bé si italawa
So baby, tell me why you wanna
Shake body make you do as you like
Na steady we dey blow the cana