After some delays, Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego album has finally made its debut on DSPs. The 13-track project landed this Friday (November 11), finally complete with features from Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Skepta, Naira Marley, and Don Toliver.

Thereupon the project’s arrival, the Nigerian hitmaker sat down with Dotty from Apple Music to discuss his latest work. “What the world needs actually, at this time, right now at this moment, is a whole lotta love,” he explained when speaking on crafting his title.

“I have four kids, man. When my son kisses me at night, like, ‘Goodnight’… You can’t buy that type of love,” Wiz continued before adding, “That’s all that matters. Like this is pretty much all I live for. My kids’ happiness, me taking care of people close to me, you know, spreading a lot of love.”

Later in the interview, the “Flower Pads” singer opened up about how he avoids putting himself in a box. “I make all types of music. There’s nothing I can’t make,” he said.

“I’m a musician from Africa, but first things first, I’m a musician. If you put in work, there’s no way you’re gonna lose. I wanna show the kids from back home that there’s nothing you can’t do.”

Before sharing More Love, Less Ego, Wizkid delivered “Bad To Me,” and more recently, “Money & Love” as singles. Previously, another noteworthy moment for him this year was working with Chris Brown on “Call Me Every Day” from the R&B star’s Breezy album.

Additionally, the 32-year-old is preparing to team up with Apple Music to share a live stream of his upcoming concert so fans all around the world can join in on enjoying his songs together.

More Love, Less Ego marks Wizkid’s first release since 2020’s Made in Lagos. Before that, he delivered on projects like Superstar, Ayo, and Sounds from the Other Side.

