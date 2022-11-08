Wizkid has shared that Arya Starr, Skepta, Sheneesa, Don Toliver, and more will all be featured on his upcoming album, More Love, Less Ego. Additionally, the Nigerian singer’s next London concert will be featured on an upcoming Apple Music Livestream.

Wizkid shared the first single from the 13-track effort, “Bad To Me,” back in September. The song lands third on the tracklist.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 27: Wizkid performs at the Red Bull Music Academy Soundsystem at Notting Hill Carnival 2017 on August 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for RedBull)

“Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans,” Wizkid said in a press release about working with the platform. “Collaborating with them on something like this is special.”

Coinciding with the release of More Love, Less Ego, Wizkid will be speaking with Apple Music’s host Dotty.

“In a show unlike any other, Wiz performs his biggest hits to date alongside previously unheard tracks from the new album, offering a unique experience for fans to revisit old classics and fall in love with new favorites,” Dotty said.

She added: “This performance gives Wizkid fans a rare opportunity to see the star boy perform an intimate set and a chance for the people in the room to relive the experience.”

Apple Music Live has spotlighted numerous artists as of late, including Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Check out the full tracklist for More Love, Less Ego below.

1. “Money And Love”

2. “Balance”

3. “Bad To Me”

4. “Sugar” Feat. Ayra Starr

5. “Everyday”

6. “Slip And Slide” Feat. SkilliBeng and Shenseea

7. “Deep”

8. “Flower Pads”

9. “Wow” Feat. Skepta and Naira Marley

10. “Pressure”

11. “Plenty Loving”

12. “Special” Feat. Don Toliver

13. “Frames (Who’s Gonna Know)”

