Wizkid Rants About Not Being An Afrobeats Artist While Updating On Next Album

Wizkid just finished his next album, as he let fans know on Friday (March 15) via the Instagram social media platform. But apparently, before this new phase of his career begins, he wants to set the record straight on some important matters concerning his artistry and his image. "Album done! [eagle emoji] See you soon b***hes!" the "Loju" singer began. "And pls Abeg if u like Pakurumo wizkid don't download this new album... in fact delete me from ur playlist and your life! [heart emoji] [eagle emoji] And if u like afrobeats pls don't download my album! I am not a f***ing afrobeats artiste! Don't call me that h*e! I am not Afro anything b***h!"

Overall, there were a lot of divided reactions to this rant online, with some criticizing his assessment and others defending his perspective. On one hand, the Nigerian superstar shouldn't be boxed into a single genre or style, and not all of the music he makes necessarily falls under the umbrella of Afrobeats. On the other, Wizkid is definitely one of the biggest names associated (however lightly) with the genre. After all, he became the first African artist to get three platinum songs, and folks will immediately tie his success into that of the larger genre, even if simply calling him an Afrobeats artist might not accurately convey the full picture of his artistry right now.

Wizkid Takes To Instagram To Renounce "Afrobeats Artist" Title

Whether or not you agree with this rant, it's hard to deny all the work the 33-year-old has put in to expand his artistry beyond what the market pushed onto him. In fact, plenty of business executives, industry workers, and fellow artists have tried to take credit for the growing popularity of African artists worldwide. But none of that matters without the artists themselves. As such, Wizkid is free to make whatever kind of music he wants and define how he wants the music world to perceive and celebrate him.

Meanwhile, what do you think about these comments and assessments, especially with the debate around them in mind? Is the More Love, Less Ego unquestionably an "Afrobeats" artist? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Wizkid.

