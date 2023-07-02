SPINALL and Wizkid are among the two most prominent and celebrated figures in the Afrobeat genre, expanding further into dancehall, pop, and much more. In fact, the latter in particular just became the first African artist to score three platinum-certified singles by the RIAA. Moreover, they have plenty of tracks together, whether as solo releases or as part of larger projects from either creative. However, this newest single that they dropped this week, “Loju,” might just be one of their best collaborations yet for many fans, and hopefully serves as an entry point into them for many others. After all, the two Nigerian artists cook up a lot of chemistry here and show off their penchant for charismatic and infectious melodies.

Lyrically, SPINALL and Wizkid focus on wanting to have a good time with a lady, having a fun party, and some other playful and summery references. While it might not seem like a lot at first glance, this is one of those songs that conveys its easy-going message through its song without even needing to read into the lyrics. As such, they reinforce the themes with some sweet lines and words of longing and joy. Wizkid opens “Loju” up with a catchy intro before the even catchier chorus, and introduces some other interesting melodies to switch things up. Hopefully there’s much more to come from these two in the future, and with how they’re progressing and going farther as two of the biggest in the genre, it would only make sense.

SPINALL & Wizkid’s “Loju” Music Video

Meanwhile, the instrumental creatively incorporates some faster percussion hits in certain sections that inject “Loju” with some more energy. Between the crisp afrobeat rhythm, atmospheric synth pads, and wailing lead melody, this is an easy add on any summer playlist. If you haven’t heard “Loju” yet, you can find the track on your preferred streaming service and peep some notable lyrics below. Also, if you want more from Wizkid in particular, make sure to check out his most recent album, 2022’s More Love, Less Ego. For more on him and the latest updates on SPINALL, log back into HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

Let the neighbours know my name

Baby girl I go dey your side o

Diamond dancing on me

Baby rest upon me, I fit pay the price

