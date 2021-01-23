nigerian artists
- MusicTems Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Singer A sprawling yet nuanced look at Tems, an artist who has taken the world by storm but continues to dance to her own intricate rhythm.ByJake Skudder11.9K Views
- MusicShaybo Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore the journey of rapper Shaybo, from her early life to her rise in the music scene. Dive into her 2024 net worth and achievements.ByJake Skudder515 Views
- SongsSPINALL & Wizkid Keep The Summer Hot On "Loju," Their New SongThe two Nigerian artists team up for a breezy and infectious cut for sunny days.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.0K Views
- SongsAsake Visits Senegal & Guards His Peace In New "Yoga" Single & Music VideoThe Nigerian artist sings over a Magicsticks-produced beat on his latest release.ByHayley Hynes4.5K Views
- SongsNonso Amadi Celebrates His Nigerian Roots On "Ease Up" SingleThe Canadian-based artist was recently recognized alongside Ice Spice, Armani White, and more on Vevo's DSCVR Artists to Watch 2023 list.ByHayley Hynes2.5K Views
- SongsNigerian Producer Kel-P Delivers "One More Night" SingleThe four-time Grammy nominee has previously worked with names like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Rema.ByHayley Hynes3.4K Views
- MusicWizkid's "Essence" Becomes First Nigerian Song To Reach Top 10 Of Billboard Hot 100WizKid's "Essence" with Tems and Justin Bieber has cracked the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and subsequently made history.ByJoshua Robinson8.8K Views
- MusicTems Has Another Collab With Drake On Her Upcoming ProjectHer rise to prominence continues.ByAngela Savage4.8K Views
- MusicMeek Mill Hints At His Next Potential Musical DirectionMeek Mill is looking to work with some new talent.ByAlexander Cole7.1K Views