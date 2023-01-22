Before the weekend comes to a close, we’ve got yet another new single for your consideration. If you’re a lover of Afrobeats, you’ll be happy to know that Nigerian-Canadian superstar Nonso Amadi is back with his “Ease Up” single, which acts as a heartfelt homage to his home country.

The track arrived on Friday (January 20), via Def Jam Recordings. Production was done by the vocalist himself, as well as Harper Gordon and TJ Whitelaw.

Usually, Amadi crafts romantic slow jams. His latest effort is a departure from that as he turns his energy instead toward Nigeria and all of its glory.

In a press release, the lyricist explains, “‘Ease Up’ is a reflective song speaking about some of my experiences back home and the struggles of the average Nigerian youth based on issues with police harassment, day-to-day traffic in the cities, and the disproportional wealth gap between the average Nigerian and politicians.”

Later, Amadi adds, “Among all this, we just want to chill, relax, and have a good time – Ease up.”

Among his many recent impressive achievements, the R&B star was recognized alongside Ice Spice, GloRilla, Armani White, and more as one of Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch 2023.

When sharing the video for his latest single, Nonso uploaded a live performance clip on YouTube, proving just how strong his vocal chops truly are.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don’t really blame myself

I’ve been on this road for long timе

The leaders no day carе for us

Their politics is more important

I no fit to kill myself

Mama I go take amnesia