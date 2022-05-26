Nonso Amadi
- MusicNonso Amadi On "When It Blooms," The Future Of Afrobeats & Burna Boy & Fela Kuti InfluenceNonso Amadi discusses his return to music after a hiatus, his album "When It Blooms," and his commitment to using his platform for social change.By Aron A.
- SongsNonso Amadi Celebrates His Nigerian Roots On "Ease Up" SingleThe Canadian-based artist was recently recognized alongside Ice Spice, Armani White, and more on Vevo's DSCVR Artists to Watch 2023 list.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsNonso Amadi Taps Majid Jordan For New Single "Different"Toronto's Majid Jordan joins Nonso Amadi on his vibrant new single, "Different." By Aron A.