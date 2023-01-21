It’s been an exciting weekend in terms of new music, and we’re still not done unveiling noteworthy new releases for your consideration. So far, we’ve heard from Kota the Friend, NLE Choppa, and Macklemore but now, we’re switching things up with some Afrobeats from Joeboy.

On Friday (January 20), the Nigerian native delivered his “Body & Soul” single, complete with some Caribbean vibes and production from E Kelly. According to a press release, the track is due to appear on the artist’s forthcoming sophomore album.

Joeboy attends Christian Louboutin Men Fall/Winter 2023 Collection in partnership with i-D on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin)

“I dey sing, you dey dance, you dey whine / When you cry I go wipe your eyes,” the rising star sensually croons as the song begins. “Gimme your bag make I fill am with dough / I’m the only one, you no need another,” he continues.

Throughout his career so far, Joeboy has worked with the likes of Bad Bunny, Diplo, and Mr Eazi. To date, he’s amassed upwards of three billion streams thanks to his fans all around the world.

In 2019, his debut EP, Love & Light arrived. Two years later, the lyricist followed that with his first full-length album, Between Beauty & Magic. The latter came complete with 14 tracks, all of which were featureless and helped broaden Joe’s ever-growing fanbase.

He also appears on the official remix to Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti,” which was notably the first Afrobeats song to go four times platinum in America.

Stream Joeboy’s “Body & Soul” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, find more hot new releases on our weekly Fire Emoji update here.

Quotable Lyrics:

You gat me high when I’m low low

Shawty, you can take my soul

All these things wey I dey talk right now

I dey feel am for my body and bone, oh

[Via]