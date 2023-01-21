Over the past few weeks, our Fire Emoji playlist has delivered heat from artists such as Moneybagg Yo, French Montana, and NBA YoungBoy. This weekend, the hot new arrivals continue to pour in. This is thanks to new projects from names like Ice Spice and Trippie Redd, not to mention a ton of exciting singles.

At the top of our latest roundup comes two titles from the “Miss the Rage” hitmaker’s MANSION MUSIK album. “FULLY LOADED” with Future and Lil Baby made the cut, as well as “KRZY TRAIN” featuring Travis Scott.

Elsewhere on our update, you’ll hear a posthumous feature from Juice WRLD, who lent his talents to “KNIGHT CRAWLER.”

It’s been nearly five years since A$AP Rocky delivered his Testing album. The father of one looks to be preparing for his next project’s arrival lately. His “Same Problems?” single landed earlier this week.

“Don’t bite the hand that feed you / I don’t hear or see no evil / Dilatin’ like my pupils / Means I already peeped you,” the New Yorker rhymes on the first track from Don’t Be Dumb.

Holding things down for the UK rap scene with a Fire Emoji-worthy title is Headie One. On “Martin’s Sofa,” he markedly samples Flatbush Zombie’s “Palm Trees” track while reflecting on his previously dangerous lifestyle.

Of course, our playlist wouldn’t be complete without some love for female rap stars. Firstly, Gloss Up and GloRilla connected for their “Bestfrenn” collaboration, following a string of successful joint tracks for the Memphis native.

Additionally, Ice Spice made her mark on Friday (January 20) with her Like..? EP. The entire six-track project is worth listening too, but we’re shouting out the Bronx baddie’s “Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay.

Stream our latest favourite Fire Emoji releases exclusively on Spotify below. Additionally, make sure to check back tomorrow (January 22) for our weekly R&B Season update.