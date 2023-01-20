The last time Trippie Redd delivered an album to his fans was in 2021. That year saw the arrival of his HEADLINERS compilation project, as well as Trip At Knight and the deluxe cut of Pegasus: Neon Shark vs Pegasus Presented By Travis Barker.

To kick off 2023, the Ohio-born creative has finally shared his MANSION MUSIK tape, complete with a slew of impressive features. Chief Keef came on board for executive production, and also appears on “ATLANTIS” and “ROCK OUT.” Additionally, we hear from names like Kodak Black, DaBaby, G Herbo, and Rich The Kid.

Trippie Redd attends Tommy Hilfiger Fall 22 NYFW Experience during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skyline Drive-In on September 11, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

On the ninth title, “KRZY TRAIN,” Travis Scott joins Trippie for a rockstar-inspired anthem. “I can’t lose my focus ’cause I’m marriеd to the game / If you acting out your conscience then I’ll blow your f*cking brain,” the 23-year-old rhymes on the chorus.

“Are you ready? All aboard the f*cking crazy train / Can’t save me, walk up in this bitch and make it rain.”

The song has already emerged as a fan favourite, along with tracks like “PSYCHO” with Future and Juice WRLD’s posthumous appearance on “KNIGHT CRAWLER.”

As for solo titles, TR shows out on “VAN HELSING,” “KILLIONAIRE,” “MANSION MUSIK,” and “FREE RIO.”

Stream Trippie Redd’s “KRZY TRAIN” featuring Travis Scott on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, check out the full MANSION MUSIK project here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can’t lose my focus ’cause I’m marriеd to the game

If you acting out your conscience then I’ll blow your f*cking brain

Are you ready? All aboard the f*cking crazy train

Can’t save me, walk up in this bitch and make it rain