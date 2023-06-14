Ahead of the release of his next album A Love Letter To You 5, Trippie Redd is really feeling himself on Twitter. On Tuesday evening (June 13), the Ohio rapper, singer, and songwriter made a comment on his versatility as an artist and credited it as his main claim to fame. Not only that, but he argued that he’s on a whole other level when it comes to his production and sonic tendencies on his records. Sure, you might have your preferred picks when it comes to that area and arguments against him, but there’s no denying that Trippie’s walked many different lanes as a creative. With his next single dropping this week, we’ll see if he puts his money where his mouth is and comes through with another great record.

“I’m versatile,” Trippie Redd fired off on Twitter. “I blew up off of that alone. Judge me for how I look talk smoke breath but ur fav artist probably ain’t on my level sonically. I took a break from real music to make rage music it was fun but now it’s time.” Interestingly enough, reception to his rage album MANSION MUSIK wasn’t the best, but it still did pretty good numbers and had some highlights. To not label rage as “real music” seems like an unnecessary jab, but hopefully that reflects that he wants to make something more true to himself this time around.

Trippie Redd's Boastful Tweet

Meanwhile, another wish is that ALLTY5 doesn’t fall victim to the same pitfalls of leaks and hackers that his previous album fell to. During a conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Trippie Redd explained that hackers tampered with the release of MANSION MUSIK and caused him and his team to have to rush certain elements. “I ain’t really speak on it, but I’m going to speak on it,” the 23-year-old shared. “I was held for ransom on my project. They had all my records. Every single last one. All the features.” He continued to explain that he had to “rush the project out,” which affected the mixing. “That’s what Travis sent to me [on “KRAZY TRAIN”], I didn’t mix it.

“I had to run with it because if I didn’t, the whole project was going to release,” he continued. “They have been hacking and leaking s**t, at least my last two, three albums. Pegasus, it probably leaked two months before it dropped, bro, and it still did extremely well. I was like, if I don’t drop it now, then it’s going to be out there, and they’re going to hear it regardless. They’re going to hear the bad mix regardless, so I’m going to put it out unmixed and see what they think. Yeah, the album did leak, actually, two. I work through anything. God got the last laugh, you feel me? Like the devil going to throw so much at you, you can’t really let it bother you. Just take the bruises, you’ll heal eventually.” For the latest on Trippie Redd, log back into HNHH.

