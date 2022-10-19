Trippie Redd has begun working on an animated series with The Boondocks producer Carl Jones. Trippie confirmed the collaboration in a post on his Instagram Story from over the weekend.

“It’s an honor to be working on an anime with the same guy that animated the show that made me love anime,” he wrote, tagging Jones.

Jacobs also confirmed the partnership in a post on his own Instagram page, writing “Building With The Homie @trippieredd Stay [Tuned],” he wrote.

Trippie has previously said that The Boondocks is one of his favorite animes of all time. He spoke about it during a conversation with Complex last month.

“Why wouldn’t Boondocks count? Why do people feel that way about Boondocks? I feel like they feel like that because a Black man made it,” he argued at the time. He also praised 2016’s Berserk.

The anime announcement comes ahead of the expected release of Trippie’s next project, A Love Letter to You 5. The album is believed to be released before the end of 2022 and will be the last chapter in the series. Trippie spoke about the project back in August.

“A Love Letter to You 5 is gonna be, if not the best body of music I’ve ever did, one of them. For sure,” he said in a clip with Montreality at the time. “This is the last one. This the last A Love Letter to You so…I done put my all into it. I’ve been working on this for like, three to four years. Dropping projects, but still having music tucked to the side for this project.”

The Boondocks is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

