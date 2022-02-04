For those who have been crossing their fingers with hopes that The Boondocks would return to television, one of the show's stars has thwarted your dreams. For years, there have been rumors about Aaron McGruder's brainchild coming back to the small screen but updates have been infrequent. The famed comic strip was made into a successful animated series back in 2005 and reigned for four seasons before bowing out gracefully in 2014. There have been cries for its return from a worldwide fanbase that begged for McGruder and Co. to tackle more recent pop culture issues through the eyes of Huey, Riley, and Grandad, but it doesn't look like that will be happening anytime soon.

According to Cedric Yarbrough, the actor responsible for voicing Tom DuBois, Sony Pictures Television has "pulled the plug" on the reboot.

“I hate to say this, but…the show is, right now, not coming back. I don’t know if this is breaking news, but we’ve been wanting to do the show," said Yarbrough. "Sony…they decided they’re going to pull the plug. So, I don’t know. Hopefully, maybe one day we’ll be able to revisit. If we don’t, then that’s what that is, but, I wish the show was coming back.”

News of a reboot surfaced back in 2019, but there has been speculation regarding its movement following the passing of John Witherspoon, the beloved veteran comedian who voiced the character of Grandad. Still, if what Yarbrough said is true, million of Boondocks fans will be disappointed.