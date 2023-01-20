It’s Friday once again, and the new music releases are coming in hot. From Ice Spice’s debut EP to new singles from NLE Choppa, Rich The Kid, and more, there’s no shortage of songs to satisfy your weekend streaming needs.

The “Plug Walk” hitmaker actually makes a few appearances on different releases this weekend. First, he assisted Trippie Redd on his MANSION MUSIK project, specifically showing out on the fifteenth title, “WHO ELSE!”

Rich the Kid attends Fat Joe Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on August 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Aside from that collaboration, The Kid also connected with Famous Dex and Jay Critch for a joint single. “Where’s Dexter” landed at midnight on Friday (January 20), and finds the three artists exchanging clever wordplay throughout their verses.

The song opens with, “She wanna hang with Rich Forever / She’s texting her friends like ‘Where’s Dexter?’ / I’m f*cking this bitch, but her n*gga jealous / She look at my wrist, that’s a Richard Millie.”

Elsewhere, stars like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky earn a name-drop while the rappers proceed to flex their designer outfits and the women they attract.

To celebrate the arrival of his new single, The Kid shared a photo dump of him and Rick Ross on Instagram. “She wanna hang wit Rich Forever,” he wrote in the caption.

Stream Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch’s “Where’s Dexter” single on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us your favourite New Music Friday release from this week in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, you look good, better with your clothes off

They taking these pictures with me, but, I don’t know y’all

Looking at Rich, bro, you’re a show-off

Can’t hang with no goofies, ’cause n*ggas be so soft