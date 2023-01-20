Memphis hitmaker NLE Choppa is back with his new single “23,” a measured banger that looks to the future. Moreover, previous singles like “Do It Again” with 2Rare also built up hype for the rapper’s sophomore album coming this spring, reportedly titled Cottonwood 2. On this new track, the 20-year-old flows easily over a dramatic and hard-hitting beat about his goals for the new year.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 16: NLE Choppa attends the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum on January 16, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Furthermore, the “Ice Spice” MC told listeners that they can expect new things from him with this track. “Sent a hit off of Discord, it’s 2023,” he raps on the chorus, “New year, new me, it’s 2023.” After a slew of other successful singles and charity efforts, his 2022 was already prolific. For example, he’s readying up for his next project through the NLE Reading Challenge, which he’s promoting to empower impoverished youth. Also, he announced pop-up appearances on his This Can’t Be Vegan Food truck to promote healthier eating habits. He’ll document and share his travels on his YouTube channel.

Back to this new track, though, you wouldn’t guess Choppa’s good-hearted efforts. Moreover, the beat here is quite murderous, with dramatic string sections and atmospheric ad-libs backed by sharp and impactful drums. Given his fast and varied flows on the track, it makes for a very dynamic listen. “The old shit ain’t goin’ forward, this a newer me,” he raps. “Probably knew me last year, but you don’t know me.”

Moreover, the “Shotta Flow” artist left quite a few things behind in 2022. His public break-up with his then-girlfriend Marissa Da’Nae caused a stir online for their back-and-forth. However, it seems things cooled off since then, and the conversation is back to his next artistic moves.

Still, what did you think of NLE Choppa’s new single, “23”? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out some standout bars down below. Also, if you haven’t heard it yet, you can find the single on your preferred streaming service and its music video on YouTube. As always, check back in with HNHH for the best new music each week.

Quotable Lyrics

Goon say he wanna put an another n***a in the ground, I say, “Focus”

Draco, I call a micro Draco ’cause he know how to work it (My brother)

Bad ass b***h, no basics, slide right in, I’m skatin’ (Ski)

Me and her shop in FIfths, we don’t know nothin’ ’bout Macy’s (Nah, s**t)