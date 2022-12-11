If anyone deserves an award for consistently showing up throughout 2022, it’s NLE Choppa. From January’s Me vs. Me project to singles like “Yak Flow,” “Slut Me Out,” and “Apart From You,” the rapper has proven to his fans that he’s got no shortage of talent and passion for his craft.

Most recently, the 20-year-old dropped off a track called “I Like,” on which he accordingly reveals a roster of his favourite things throughout his lyrics.

“I like cars that go, ‘Vroom, vroom’ / I like bitches that go— / ‘Fore I cuff that bitch, gotta throw that ass back,” Choppa tells listeners on the chorus. “I like money that go, ‘Ching, ching’ / I like diamonds that go, ‘Bling, bling.'”

Prior to his latest release, the Memphis native made waves with his “Ice Spice” song in November. When the Bronx artist the track is named after got wind of it, she was quick to share her thoughts on Twitter.

“N*gga feenin gotta plat it cool,” the “Bikini Bottom” hitmaker wrote at the time. In a since-deleted tweet, Choppa later responded, “What Jayda said, these n*ggas been on my bodyyyyyy.”

Other successful titles to come from the Tennessee-born artist include “FAITHFUL” with Macklemore and his beloved collaboration with 2Rare on “Do It Again.” Since making its debut in early October, the latter has been streamed over 27 million times on Spotify alone.

Stream NLE Choppa’s “I Like” on the platform of your choice below. Additionally, check out the rest of our recent song posts here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, fill the bowl up full of shake, he bought it, n*gga, no way

Finger f*ck the K before I pop ’em, call it foreplay

Like Central Cee, how can I be homophobic? My stick gay

It like to touch n*ggas before I do, ayy, man, my shit cray

[Via]