NLE Choppa’s Nelly-Inspired Single Has Him Feeling More Confident Than Ever Before

Compared to the majority of other young adults his age, 20-year-old NLE Choppa has accomplished a lot. The Memphis native has worked with the likes of Lil Wayne, 2Rare, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch so far, and only has his sights set on further rising his star within the music industry. Mid-way through the summer, Choppa began teasing a new track that finds him putting his spin on Nelly’s “Hot In Herre.” While “It’s Getting Hot” has gotten mixed reviews from listeners on the internet so far, the lyricist is feeling more confident than ever, according to one of his recent tweets.

“I’M THE GREATEST,” NLE declared on Monday (August 14) afternoon. “Y’ALL COUNTED ME OUT, NOW THEY LOST COUNT. I DO THIS TIME AND TIME AGAIN, HIT AFTER HIT, SONG AFTER SONG. DON’T PLAY WITH ME. [BETTER] NOT EVER TRY AGAIN, SHOW ‘EM MY STREAMS MAMAMMMMAAA #ItsGettingHot,” the Southern entertainer excitedly bragged. Of course, we have seen a number of Choppa’s songs go viral due to their catchy nature on platforms like TikTok, but there are still those trying to deny his success.

NLE Choppa Celebrates “It’s Getting Hot”

IM THE GREATEST YALL COUNTED ME OUT NOW THEY LOST COUNT. I DO THIS TIME AND TIME AGAIN HIT AFTER HIT SONG AFTER SONG DONT PLAY WITH ME BET NOT EVER TRY AGAIN SHOW EM MY STREAMS MAMAMMMMAAA #ItsGettingHot — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) August 14, 2023

“Not to be dramatic when I say this but this might be the worst song of 2023,” one Twitter user dissed NLE’s work in late July. Rather than getting defensive or lashing out at his haters, the Cottonwood artist responded back with a string of “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” emojis, making it clear that he finds humour in those attempting to tear him down. Even if not all listeners are feeling his new take on a classic, Nelly at least gave Choppa a shoutout on social media, cementing his all-important seal of approval.

No matter what the critics have to say about “It’s Getting Hot,” NLE Choppa continues to move forward with confidence. If you were among those not feeling the 20-year-old’s latest release, check out our round-up of his best collaborations at the link below. For more music/pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

