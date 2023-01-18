A$AP Rocky’s gearing up to drop off his forthcoming album this year. Today, he blessed fans with one of the most anticipated singles off of the record.

This afternoon, A$AP Rocky dropped off his new single, “Same Problems?” in its entirety. The rapper initially debuted the single at his Amazon Music performance in December, which immediately captured fans’ attention.

When he debuted the song, he displayed images of some of the rappers who’ve passed away in recent years, from Drakeo The Ruler to MF DOOM.

In contrast to “Shittin Me,” A$AP Rocky’s latest single finds him taking on melancholy production with little percussion and additional vocals from Lil Yachty. Instead, Rocky croons over gentle guitar strings and hallucinatory synths. The Harlem rapper continues to push the envelope with each project, so it’ll be interesting to see how his next body of work shapes up.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: A$AP Rocky performs during the Amazon Music Live Concert Series on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

A$AP Rocky’s new album is reportedly titled, Don’t Be Dumb. The rapper hasn’t set a release date but he previously indicated that Metro Boomin will have a heavy presence on the project.

“I’m gonna put it to you like this: This next album needs to be just called Flacko Boomin, you hear me?” A$AP Rocky said. “Most artists wanna make [collabs just because they’re hot]. For us, it’s like, that’s really my n***a.”

Peep A$AP Rocky’s new single below. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates on Rocky’s forthcoming album.

Quotable Lyrics

Momma sayin’ I’m a satellite

Jumpin’ off the Porsche, I ain’t afraid of heights

I won’t drop the bag even when I’m breakin’ nice

Breakin’ bad I was breakin’ night, Kid Cudi, “Day ‘N Nite”