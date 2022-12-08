A$AP Rocky’s working on his next studio album, which he heavily hinted at in the past week. After a rather quiet year, he emerged with two major records on Friday, “Shittin Me,” and his collab alongside the late Takeoff on Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains. The latter prompted further hope that Rocky and Metro would connect more frequently.

During a recent interview with GQ, Rocky explained that Metro Boomin has plenty of production on his forthcoming effort, which he says it what A$AP Yams would’ve wanted.

“I’m gonna put it to you like this: This next album needs to be just called Flacko Boomin, you hear me?” he said. “Most artists wanna make [collabs just because they’re hot]. For us, it’s like, that’s really my n***a.”

The two go back to 2012 when Yams connected them. At the time, Metro was a college student who was trying to get a big break.

“Yams linked me and Metro in 2012. This is before he’s working with a lot of people in Atlanta. He was still in college. A$AP Yams told me Metro was gonna be Metro. He was like, ‘This is the kid I’m telling you.’ So, Yams wanted this.”

Elsewhere in the interview, A$AP Rocky discussed collaborating with Takeoff on “Feel the Fiyaaaah,” their first collaboration. Apparently, the “Pe$o” rapper and the Migos artist cooked up plenty of music before Take’s untimely passing on Nov. 1st.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: A$AP Rocky performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“It’s heavy, bro. I’m not about to gas it like I knew Take very well. I’d met him throughout the years but I never got to work with him on a one-on-one basis until a few months ago. We lost somebody ill and I’m still not over what happened to him. And I’m really sorry for that loss. I can’t thank Metro enough for linking us,” Rocky said. “Me and Take were there [in the studio], on different occasions, for [up to] 10 hours. It was crazy. He takes his time with his flows. And when it’s done, and he put that patent on it, it’s over. We got other shit, and it’s crazy. You gon hear it.”

While Rocky initially said his Rolling Loud performance would be his last before his album drops, he will be touching the stage for Amazon’s Music Live concert on Thursday night. He reportedly has some big surprises in store, so it seems like his album might be dropping sooner rather than later.

