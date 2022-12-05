Anticipation for a new project from A$AP Rocky is high but he’s unloaded a few singles to hold us over. On Friday, the Harlem rapper unveiled his latest single, “Sh**tin Me” for Need For Speed Unbound.

Just days after releasing the single, the rapper returned with a set of new visuals for the song. Rocky merges together psychedelic imagery, slapstick comedy, and neon aesthetics for an eye-popping visual experience. The rapper’s custom Mercedes Benz 190E from the video game also appears in the video.

The visuals ultimately lead to a Weekend At Bernie’s -esque storyline, sparked by a hilarious reference to Rocky’s Rolling Loud performance. At one point, Rocky recreates his viral attempt at crowd surfing at the concert, leading to his death while a group of men transforms him into an animated character. It’s a cinematic, trippy, and hilarious visual from Rocky that continues to uphold the highly creative execution of each music video.

Rocky fans have long-awaited the release of “Sh**tin Me.” In 2018, the rapper teased the single during his performance at Camp Flog Gnaw. Thankfully, it finally saw a release as part of the Need For Speed Unbound. Rocky reportedly had a heavy hand in the video game.

In addition to releasing his single for Need for Speed Unbound, A$AP Rocky also appeared on Metro Boomin’s new album, Heroes & Villains. Rocky provides narration throughout the album, alongside Morgan Freeman. He also contributed to “Feel The Fiyaaaah,” which includes a posthumous appearance from Takeoff. He also appeared alongside Skepta and Novelist on Dean Blunt’s “LONDON TONIGHT FREESTYLE.”

The rapper did reveal that his new project is on the way, though he didn’t share a timeline. Following his performance at Rolling Loud New York, he said that he wouldn’t be touching a stage until the album dropped. Hopefully, he’s aiming for a 2023 release date.

Check the visuals out for his new song below.