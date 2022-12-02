We haven’t received a lot from A$AP Rocky this year, but from what we’ve heard, he’s cooking up something special. It’s unclear when the Harlem rapper will come through with a new body of work but he’s gifted fans a new drop before 2022 ends.

Today, he blessed fans with his latest single, “Sh**tin Me,” a highly anticipated single that was previewed through several snippets. The latest offering from the “D.M.B” rapper finds him connecting with Kelvin Krash for a sleek banger. Rocky dabbles with auto-tune on this one while flexing his bars on a banger that will undoubtedly go off at his next show. Krash and Rocky previously worked together on songs like ““Buck Shots” and “Black Tux, White Collar.”

“Shittin Me” appears on the soundtrack for Need For Speed Unbound. EA involved Rocky in the game heavily. For one, the “Peso” rapper customized a Mercedes 190 E for the game. Additionally, he also lent his vocal talents for horn sounds. Need For Speed Unbound drops on Dec. 3rd on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Rocky fans got a double dose of new music today. Along with “Sh**tin Me,” Rocky appears on Metro Boomin’s new album, Heroes & Villains. Not only does he provide narration on the intro track, but he also trades bars with the late Takeoff on “

Between launching his own interior design studio Hommemade and his appearance in Need For Speed Unbound, Rocky’s kept busy throughout the year. However, he also made it clear that he’s working on a new album. In Septerember, he headlined Rolling Loud New York where he announced that it would be his final performance before his new album drops. At this point, he hasn’t shared a release date but it seems like we might be able to expect that in 2023.

Check out A$AP Rocky’s new single, “Shittin Me” for the Need For Speed Unbound soundtrack below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Praise the Lord for my n***as, then thank Krash for this beat

I thank the Lord for my bitches that I smash every week

I put a hole in her guts and now ho go fast asleep

Since she been owin’ me for months and left my message on seen