Last weekend, A$AP Rocky made a triumphant return to our Fire Emoji playlist. Now, though, it’s Cordae and Anderson .Paak’s turn to show hip-hop lovers how it’s done.

Their “Two Tens” collaboration landed on streamers earlier this weekend, concurrently earning the top spot on our Spotify roundup. Aside from boasting impressive lyricism from both artists, it also found J. Cole sitting in the producer’s seat alongside Dem Jointz.

Our next selection is another joint track, “Tally” from midwxst and Denzel Curry. Following that comes the remix of Flo Milli’s TikTok-viral You Still Here, Ho? single, “Conceited.”

For the latest edition of the fire, braggadocious bad bitch anthem, the Alabama native worked with quickly rising star Lola Brooke, as well as Maiya The Don.

As far as solo efforts go, this weekend brought a good number. Bouba Savage’s work on “WIN A LOT” caught our ear, as did two new titles from EST Gee. Both “IF I STOP NOW” and “BLOW UP” can be found on Fire Emoji, with just one noteworthy collaboration separating them.

That joint single comes from Ray Vaughn and Ab-Soul, who previously made waves with his Herbert album. The new release, “Sandcastles” has quickly become a fan favourite for various reasons.

Amping audiences up for their forthcoming SremmLife 4 project is Rae Sremmurd. The sibling duo kept the party going this New Music Friday with “Sucka Or Sum,” which is due to appear on the long-awaited album.

Finally, we hear from KayCyy and BabyTron on their “MOTOWN” song, followed by our last selection of the week – SleazyWorld Go’s “Robbers and Villains.”

Further down, you’ll find new arrivals from names like Trippie Redd, Headie One, Ice Spice, and Gucci Mane.

Stream our weekly Fire Emoji playlist exclusively on Spotify below. Additionally, make sure to log on tomorrow to catch more must-listen releases on our R&B Season update.