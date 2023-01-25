Indianapolis rapper midwxst locked in with Denzel Curry for his latest offering, “Tally.”

The two artists collide over production from Charlie Heat and Kennedy Sabin, who deliver a Western vibe that’s amplified with heavy 808s and horns. Midwxst takes the lead on the record before Denzel Curry delivers yet another stand-out verse.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 28: Midwxs performs during 2022 Lollapalooza day one at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Midwxst became a bubbling force in the underground over the past years through a string of EPs. Last year, he dropped off two projects, Better Luck Next Time and Back In Action 3.0, which included “223’s” ft. Babytron. Though he’s yet to announce a debut album, he’s built up strong momentum through each of his releases. Hopefully, it’ll arrive sooner rather than later.

Following the release of Back In Action 3.0, midwxst unveiled the hard-hitting single, “Slide Den.” Then, he linked up with DC The Don on “Suicide.”

Last year, Denzel Curry emerged with his critically acclaimed album, MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE. The album topped several year-end lists, while the rapper continued to dish out some excellent records and collab. In the past few months, Denzel’s made a concerted effort to work with the younger generation of artists that are coming up. Prior to joining midwxst on “Tally,” he came through with collaborations with JELEEL!, redveil, and Armani White.

Hopefully, we hear more from midwxst and Denzel Curry in the future. For now, press play on their brand new collaboration, “Tally.”

Quotable Lyrics

She sold her soul for some Gucci and Prada

Christo and Balenciaga

Water to wine, I turned water to Vodka

Love when she call me, “Big poppa”

She don’t like rappers, she love Speaker Knockerz