Midwxst Is Moving On From A Toxic Lover On "Mistakes" With 9lives

Midwxst is a rapper that sort of flew under the radar for us, but over time, the South Carolinian really blew us way late last year. He specializes in what is referred to as hyperpop which is a combination of genres that he used to near perfection on his debut album. E3 had plenty of impressive cuts like "pretty girls," "lost," "heartache blues," "hate how much," and more. Now, midwxst is back to revive that momentum with "mistakes."

This is his first true solo release since the "warning" single for the aforementioned debut. For "mistakes," midwxst is teaming up with a producer he some rapport with, 9lives. The beat on this one has that familiar sound from the debut and it would definitely fit snuggly into that tracklist. It has a bit of a lo-fi start before the melodic drums in. This is a sound that midwxst can really making a living off of because he sounds great it on it once again.

Listen To "Mistakes" By Midwxst & 9lives

He is rapping about an ex-girlfriend that was really dragging him down. She even went as far as to say that he would never get better. But, midwxst finds some resolve and breaks things off. In doing so, he finds that he can get through any issue he comes face to face with. It is a nice low-key song to play when you are feeling down, building yourself back up, or when you are headed out on a night drive.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "mistakes," by midwxst and 9lives? Is this one of his best breakup/love songs ever, why or why not? Is E3 still in your rotation and if so what songs? Are you excited to see what direction he goes in going forward?

Quotable Lyrics:

Learning from all my past mistakes

You swore that I would never change

Finally broke free out of your chains

'Cause you're the one that was hurting me

Now there's nothing that I can fix

Swore I wouldn't break my habits

