Midwxst Brings All Sorts Of Sounds To His Debut Album “E3”

Midwxst might have put out one of the best albums in terms of pushing musical boundaries in hip-hop. The Indiana-born artist has been making waves ever since 2020 during the worst part of the pandemic. While it took a little bit of time for listeners to get wind of midwxst’s music, people are starting to realize what he can bring to the table. His debut album, E3, is a rollercoaster that takes you through the sounds of hip-hop, pop, rock, hyperpop, and emo rap. Honestly, there could be more we are forgetting because midwxst really tries so many different things.

It is one thing to try, but he succeeds here. Furthermore, what is more impressive is that there are no features either. It is just midwxst, his raw emotion, and the production, in which he had a big hand in too. It is 12 tracks and runs around 34 minutes. Midwxst shared a lot of details on this project as well.

Read More: Jadakiss Tells The Story Of His Worst Show Ever To Dave East



Listen To E3 From Midwxst

According to Genius, midwxst says this has been in the works ever since he was 17 years old. “This album rollout has been in my head since I was 17. I have a full notepad in my phone with the script for the interludes on the project and the ideas that eventually became ‘E3.’” He continues to say, “The album is an emotional journey through the mistakes I’ve made as a person and that ‘E3,’ the protagonist of the story, is constantly facing and having to finally come to terms with.” Those ideas do ring true throughout with songs like “old me,” “lost,” and so many others. This album is worth a serious listen, as midwxst has something special brewing.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album, E3, from midwxst? Is he one of the most intriguing new artists combining multiple genres with hip-hop? Which songs are you gravitating towards the most so far? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. So, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

E3 Tracklist:

lost pretty girls warning lights out heartache blues ball & chain grandpas interlude old me s.f.b. like nah hate how much ready for you

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Doesn’t Drop An Album Every Year For This Reason