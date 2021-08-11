midwxst
- SongsMidwxst Is Moving On From A Toxic Lover On "Mistakes" With 9livesThe South Carolina bred multi-hyphenate is back following his excellent debut LP. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFive Artists To Watch Out For In 2024Even though some believe hip-hop is in danger, there are still talented artists who will preserve the excitement and push the boundaries of the genre. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesMidwxst Brings All Sorts Of Sounds To His Debut Album "E3"Midwxst's potential is all over this project.By Zachary Horvath
- Songsmidwxst & Denzel Curry Lock In On "Tally"Denzel Curry appears on midwxst's new single, "Tally."By Aron A.
- Newsmidwxst Continues His Rise To Stardom With New Album "better luck next time."Midwxst drops his first project of 2022.By Lawrencia Grose
- Newsmidwxst’s Deluxe “BACK IN ACTION 2.0” Has ArrivedThe deluxe edition of the artist’s LP brings new beats and bars.By Hayley Hynes
- Newsmidwxst Is Sick Of The Fake Sh*t On New Single "Bluffing"midwxst is back with another rap-pop banger. By Taylor McCloud
- Newsmidwxst Offers Up Quick & Vulnerable New Release, “Care”midwxst gets vulnerable with listeners on “Care.”By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMidwxst Refines His Style With New EP "Back in Action"With his latest EP, Midwxst cements his spot as one of the most promising, addictive additions to hyperpop.By Nancy Jiang
- NewsHyperpop Rapper Midwxst Releases New Single "Tic Tac Toe"midwxst makes his HNHH debut with his new single "Tic Tac Toe."By Alex Zidel