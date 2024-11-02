Midwxst Reminds The Non-believers He's Not Going Anywhere On "No Handouts"

The wildly experimental MC looks to be locked in on a new project.

Throughout his career, midwxst has taken some risks. For some, they have paid off. For others, they might've not. Regardless of the outcomes for the listeners out there, the South Carolina product isn't going to stop trying and taking his sound to uncharted territories. On his new single "no handouts," midwxst seemingly addresses the doubters and haters by reminding them he's going to be around for a long time. "But there ain't no one that can count me out / Don't get tired of my name, 'cause you gon' see me 'round," he exclaims over a wild hyperpop instrumental.

In addition to remaining resilient, midwxst is also looking out for the future boundary-pushers. "In the center of the photo, so I can't be cropped / Don't regard the s*** they say, because they all just talk (One, two, one, two, three, let's go)." This soundscape is something that the creative has been rocking with for a little bit now. E3 is the project that sees his dive into it the most. It's a project that has kept our interest in his journey and remains one that we revisit. Speaking of his musical excursion, midwxst looks to be in the process of curating a new project thanks in part to "no handouts." Overall, nothing is set yet, but he's been using the #archangel on a lot of his social media posts lately. We will see what happens with that. But for now, check out the track and music video below.

"No Handouts" - Midwxst

Quotable Lyrics:

No matter what you do
Hope you know that everybody won't look up to you
Hear some critics and some comments, and they'll say, "F*** you"
They just do it out of spite, don't let it get to you
'Cause you're everything they're not
If you believe in yourself, then you can't be stopped

