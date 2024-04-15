Midwxst & DC The Don Reunite For Reflective Single "FIRE"

If we had to name artists that impressed us thoroughly in 2023, it would be a pretty long list. One of them we would have to include would be midwxst. He is not necessarily a new kid on the block, but he definitely snuck up on us. Last year, the Indiana multi-hyphenate went and dropped his debut album E3 and it saw him operate in the lanes of hyper pop, R&B, hip-hop, and etc. He really went for it all and it paid off. Fairly soon, he will be following that up with another project sometime this year and to promote it, midwxst is back with a new single "FIRE."

This is not the first track that is rumored to be on BACK IN ACTION 4.0. In late February, midwxst dropped "mistakes" with 9lives, which was a cut about toxic relationships. Similarly, "FIRE" explores those themes, but also sees him reflect on how he has been struggling to feel happy with himself. He is also having a hard time admitting his faults, especially when he says, "I've had problems since I was a youngin' / Need to cut out the lies and the frontin'."

Listen To "FIRE" By Midwxst & DC The Don

Like "mistakes," midwxst has decided to tap a guest. This time fellow emo rapper and singer DC The Don is joining him. These two have a solid work history together, featuring on a couple of songs for each other. While their voices do sound similar back to back, DC does pen a solid verse. "My ex-b**** just wanna be famous / 'Cause she a crash-out, hit ninety while she lane switch / Afraid to die, but she don't wanna die nameless (Ooh)."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "FIRE" by midwxst and DC The Don? Is this the best track from either rapper as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for midwxst's upcoming project BACK IN ACTION 4.0? Is this their best collaboration after hearing this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding midwxst and DC The Don. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know what they say, "Play with fire, you get burned"

Come away with nothin' from the lessons that I learn

I been runnin' 'round in circles, I been stuck at every turn

If you don't wan' tell the truth, then you can happily be adjourned

Ruin everything I touch, sometimes, I feel like I'm a germ

I'm not good at listenin', no, I don't like to come to terms

