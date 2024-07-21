Midwxst Guns For Banger After Banger On "BACK IN ACTION 4.0"

Midwxst gained a lot of fans early on thanks to his BACK IN ACTION series and this weekend he is here with version 4.0. This is something that the South Carolina genre-bender has been doing since 2021, a couple of years after he started his professional career in 2019. The underground star tends to be more experimental in subgenres like hyper pop and emo on his other projects. However, on these BACK IN ACTION tapes like 4.0, midwxst likes to unleash the rage and go for trap/rage bangers that will melt your brain. From almost start to finish, the 21-year-old does not let his foot off the gas. The first half of the tracklist is especially this way, as the beats are hyper-aggressive and alien-like.

Only a couple of features accompany midwxst here, as you can find Dro Kenji on "MIA", and DC The Don on "FIRE". Speaking of the latter, it was one of three promotional singles. "E30", which yes, for all of you car junkies out there is nod to the BMW car model, and "GUN SMOKE". To help make up for lost time on this series, midwxst made 4.0 the longest of the quartet. It stands at 15 songs at just under 39 minutes. Hardcore fans of his will undoubtedly debate for quite a bit on which is now the best BACK IN ACTION. But to give our take, this project is pretty solid. However, with it being longer, some of the songs can sound the same both on the performance and instrumental front.