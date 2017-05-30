new tape
- MusicWiz Khalifa Promises New Taylor Gang MixtapeNot long after announcing his next mixtape "Cereal Milk," Wiz Khalifa confirms that a new Taylor Gang project is also on the way.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsA$AP Ant Declares "I Am Underground" On New TapeA$AP Ant returns with his latest tape, "I Am Underground."By Aron A.
- MusicJacquees Readies Holiday Album "Christmas In Decatur"Sweet R&B holiday tunes on the way. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSaweetie Announces New Project "Coming Soon," Asks For Collaboration SuggestionsIcy Season's coming soon. By Chantilly Post
- NewsStream Runway Richy & Real Recognized Rio's New Collab MixtapeThe duo dropped bangers.By Cole Blake
- NewsProject Youngin & Foolio Join Forces For Collaborative Effort "Project 6"Project Youngin and Foolio join forces on their new collaborative project.By Aron A.
- MusicCurren$y & Statik Selektah Announce "Gran Turismo" ProjectCurren$y finds a kindred spirit in Statik Selektah. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSylvan Lacue Releases Another Concept Album, "Searching Sylvan": StreamSylvan Lacue couldn't slow down if he tried. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDrake's "Scorpion" Has Reportedly Hit Over 1.9 Billion Streams On SpotifyDrake is on the top of the world right now. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJ.I.D & Buddy Tease Collaborative MixtapeJ.I.D. and Buddy are ready to take their musical partnership to the next level.By Mitch Findlay
- News21 Savage Affiliate SG Tip Comes Through On His "Block Boy Tip" MixtapeThe 18-year-old rapper drops his second tape in less than a year. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicUgly God Promises Fans That Next Tape Is Coming Soon In New VideoThe one-man show is going as fast as possible.By Matt F