Midwxst Is Gearing Up For His "BACK IN ACTION" Series With Blistering "GUN SMOKE"

Midwxst is back in his uber-aggressive bag.

Midwxst is going to be BACK IN ACTION for a fourth time sometime this year. If you are not familiar, the Indiana rapper and singer has this longstanding series of EPs that dates back to 2021. Unfortunately, the last time fans got a hold of one of these tapes was back in 2022 with 3.0. Furthermore, there was even a point where midwxst was looking to axe the series at three. Thankfully, the 21-year-old genre chameleon decided to keep it going in February of this year, according to Genius. People are still waiting for the exact release date as of now. So, to tide people over midwxst has a new single from it for us called "GUN SMOKE".

Overall, there are three promotional tracks from BACK IN ACTION 4.0. "FIRE" with fellow emo MC DC The Don was the inaugural track, dropping back in early April. Then, fans would be treated to "E30", a rage-esque cut which midwxst explores quite often. So, "GUN SMOKE" brings our current total to three, and hopefully it will be the last preview before the hopeful release in July. "GUN SMOKE" is another turnt song, as it sees midwxst perform his heart out over ear-deafening bass. It is the rapper in his most aggressive state, and it figures to be a hit on the project.

Listen To "GUN SMOKE" By Midwxst

Quotable Lyrics: