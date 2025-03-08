Midwxst Offers Up Melodic Rage Rap On New Single "I Told U"

Midwxst is firmly entrenched in the rage rap style. He has the vocal prowess and aggression to pull off singles like "Tally" or "223's." It's crucial, however, to showcase versatility within the subgenre. Lots of people can go hard, but only certain artists can slow it down and emphasize melody. Midwxst is one of these artists. He has a knack for finding softer musical pockets within the scene, and "I Told U" is as good an example as any. The rapper does his thing over a single that had some crossover potential.

"I Told U" immediately grabs the ear with a busy instrumental. It starts off with a strong central melody but evolves over the course of the song. Starts and stops come into play, as does a bass that sounds like something out of the future. Most rappers would stumble or struggle to find a pocket within a beat that's so busy, but he pulls it off. Not only that, but he finds a vocal melody that gives the song even more of a earworm appeal. It's hard to make out what Midwxst is saying at times, but that's par for the course in a subgenre like rage rap. It's about the feel, and "I Told U" feels good.

Midwxst Anchors An Impressively Catchy Instrumental

