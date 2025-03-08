Midwxst Offers Up Melodic Rage Rap On New Single "I Told U"

BY Elias Andrews 47 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
midwxstmidwxst
Midwxst drops his first single of 2025, and it's proof that he has an ironclad command of the rage rap style.

Midwxst is firmly entrenched in the rage rap style. He has the vocal prowess and aggression to pull off singles like "Tally" or "223's." It's crucial, however, to showcase versatility within the subgenre. Lots of people can go hard, but only certain artists can slow it down and emphasize melody. Midwxst is one of these artists. He has a knack for finding softer musical pockets within the scene, and "I Told U" is as good an example as any. The rapper does his thing over a single that had some crossover potential.

"I Told U" immediately grabs the ear with a busy instrumental. It starts off with a strong central melody but evolves over the course of the song. Starts and stops come into play, as does a bass that sounds like something out of the future. Most rappers would stumble or struggle to find a pocket within a beat that's so busy, but he pulls it off. Not only that, but he finds a vocal melody that gives the song even more of a earworm appeal. It's hard to make out what Midwxst is saying at times, but that's par for the course in a subgenre like rage rap. It's about the feel, and "I Told U" feels good.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Midwxst Reminds The Non-believers He's Not Going Anywhere On "No Handouts"

Midwxst Anchors An Impressively Catchy Instrumental

Quotable Lyrics:

You try to say I ain't change my ways, and you tryna tell me that I need space
Don't try to run back to me, too late, interior red like some damn Kool-Aid
I hit and run like it's GTA, I'm locked in, can't miss a beat today
I barely slept, can't even еat today, rolled up a blunt, finna geek today, yeah

Read More: Midwxst Is Gearing Up For His "BACK IN ACTION" Series With Blistering "GUN SMOKE"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1390
midwxst mistakes Songs Midwxst Is Moving On From A Toxic Lover On "Mistakes" With 9lives 662
midwxst gun smoke Songs Midwxst Is Gearing Up For His "BACK IN ACTION" Series With Blistering "GUN SMOKE" 808
midwxst fire Songs Midwxst & DC The Don Reunite For Reflective Single "FIRE" 574