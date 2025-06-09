midwxst is revisiting some of the sonic palette he used for his debut LP "E3" on the emotionally driven, "hostile."

Are we friends? I don't understand, you don't let me know Reached the end of our story, is it time for me to go? We can't talk anytime because you're always on the go I think you forgot I was there, yeah, way before the glow up I'm always there, but no one ever shows up When I need them the most, and that's a low cut

However, midwxst has done this and succeeded on his debut album E3, which he dropped in 2023. It's almost like abrasive nature of it is a way to show how much anger and pain he's harboring. It really is a fantastic cut and one that should do well on his next LP.

midwxst wants answers from those he thought he was close with on his new single, "hostile." A song about uncertainty, loss, and pain, the Indiana multi-hyphenate's emotions are very palpable here. He accurately conveys what many people in the late teens and 20s go through every day when it comes to their social circles.

