midwxst wants answers from those he thought he was close with on his new single, "hostile." A song about uncertainty, loss, and pain, the Indiana multi-hyphenate's emotions are very palpable here. He accurately conveys what many people in the late teens and 20s go through every day when it comes to their social circles.
Around this time, folks are starting to settle down, move, doing their best to establish a career, etc. That can lead to friendships fading, sometimes rapidly. It's unfortunate and damn near inevitable part of life that we experience in some shape or form.
It sounds like midwxst could be going through the same thing as we speak give the language he's using. "I-I-I feel lonely often, but I don't have an option / Every time that I'm myself, I always causе a problem / Always feelin' hostile, friendships feelin' awful."
But instead of keeping the tempo slow, the bubbling talent and his producers decided to opt for a hyperpop/ electronic hip-hop instrumental. The emotional lyrics and typically upbeat energy that those types of beats give don't sound like a perfect match on paper.
However, midwxst has done this and succeeded on his debut album E3, which he dropped in 2023. It's almost like abrasive nature of it is a way to show how much anger and pain he's harboring. It really is a fantastic cut and one that should do well on his next LP.
It's going to be titled archangel and is expected to drop this month, potentially on June 20.
Read More: Who Is India Love? The OG Instagram Baddie
midwxst "hostile"
Quotable Lyrics:
Are we friends? I don't understand, you don't let me know
Reached the end of our story, is it time for me to go?
We can't talk anytime because you're always on the go
I think you forgot I was there, yeah, way before the glow up
I'm always there, but no one ever shows up
When I need them the most, and that's a low cut