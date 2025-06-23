midwxst has already shown a lot of promise, with his willingness to experiment and evolve being a core strength. ARCHANGEL, his sophomore album, shows the Indiana multi-hyphenate doing just that again. It's the follow-up to his 2023 debut E3, which was a tribute his dad and grandfather.
There, midwxst depicted it as an "emotional journey through the mistakes I’ve made as a person and that 'E3,' the protagonist of the story, is constantly facing and having to finally come to terms with." In a sense, ARCHANGEL sort of follows those same themes.
But singer and rapper is now doing what he can to move past those previous feelings and situations. "It’s a representation of change and transformation from all that I’ve experienced in the last couple of years. The music on this project talks about my mental health, my friendships, and my family. There is a lot of hurt and growth - this project is a testament to the importance of healing and moving forward."
Overall, midwxst is sort of doing some world building with ARCHANGEL. As he also describes in the press release, "With this project, I have integrated all of the eras of my sounds from SUMMER03, Secrets, and E3, into a more mature, accurate sonic encapsulation of who I am today."
Despite this being a relatively short listen at just under 35 minutes, midwxst doesn't make this all that easy to listen to. But if you are looking to do some emotional and mental healing, the 22-year-old is here to help you along and be your ARCHANGEL.
midwxst ARCHANGEL
ARCHANGEL Tracklist:
- resolution
- that's just life
- waste time
- important? with Riovaz
- no handouts
- useless.v2
- never understood with Tim Henson
- hostile
- i told u
- gotta change
- this weekend
- attached
- discreet lines
- myself