Lil Uzi Vert extends his co-sign to budding teenage drill star Bouba Savage for an immediate highlight off of his new project, It’s Amazing.

Over the years, Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t shied away from showing love to the younger generation coming up behind him. This time, he shows love to the viral drill sensation Bouba Savage for “Win A Lot.” The song sits at #2 on the tracklist of It’s Amazing, and perfectly allows Savage’s versatility to shine.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Lil Uzi Vert performs on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Savage leans closer to Uzi’s intergalactic realm on this one as Eddie Serafica and Zypitano hold down the production. The rapper details his aspirations and motivations to get to the bag throughout his verse while the infectious melodies on the hook create instant replay value. Uzi’s feature, while not mind-blowing, complements Savage’s creative direction on this one.

Bouba Savage’s new project, It’s Amazing dropped off on Thursday morning, via Highbridge The Label. The 12-song project boasts previous records like “Bag I Know,” and “Ain’t Care,” while artists like Icewear Vezzo, B-Lovee, Sha Ek, and more appear on the tracklist.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 05: Rapper Bouba Savage attends the Avi & Co. and Manhattan Magazine Celebration of Rare Gems with Special Guest, Jamie Foxx on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Manhattan Magazine )

Hopefully, we hear more from Bouba before the year closes out. Check his new collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert below.

Quotable Lyrics

They wanna live like a boss, yeah

They wanna copy the sauce, yeah

People don’t know what it cost, yeah

I just aimed for the moon but I just landed on the planet