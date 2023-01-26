Bouba Savage Collides with Lil Uzi Vert On New Single “Win A Lot”
Lil Uzi Vert joins Bouba Savage on “Win A Lot.”
Lil Uzi Vert extends his co-sign to budding teenage drill star Bouba Savage for an immediate highlight off of his new project, It’s Amazing.
Over the years, Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t shied away from showing love to the younger generation coming up behind him. This time, he shows love to the viral drill sensation Bouba Savage for “Win A Lot.” The song sits at #2 on the tracklist of It’s Amazing, and perfectly allows Savage’s versatility to shine.
Savage leans closer to Uzi’s intergalactic realm on this one as Eddie Serafica and Zypitano hold down the production. The rapper details his aspirations and motivations to get to the bag throughout his verse while the infectious melodies on the hook create instant replay value. Uzi’s feature, while not mind-blowing, complements Savage’s creative direction on this one.
Bouba Savage’s new project, It’s Amazing dropped off on Thursday morning, via Highbridge The Label. The 12-song project boasts previous records like “Bag I Know,” and “Ain’t Care,” while artists like Icewear Vezzo, B-Lovee, Sha Ek, and more appear on the tracklist.
Hopefully, we hear more from Bouba before the year closes out. Check his new collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert below.
Quotable Lyrics
They wanna live like a boss, yeah
They wanna copy the sauce, yeah
People don’t know what it cost, yeah
I just aimed for the moon but I just landed on the planet