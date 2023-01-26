Bouba Savage is making a major statement with the release of his debut project, It’s Amazing.

Following a string of viral releases, Bouba Savage came through with It’s Amazing this week. Marking his debut project, the 12-song effort is a concise and strong effort that further showcases his range and versatility. He’ll dive into the sample-based drill sound with aggression, then peels pack the gritty delivery for a more melodic sound. It’s Amazing boasts several previously released singles such as “Baby Goat,” “Bag I Know,” and “Ain’t Care.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Bouba Savage Birthday at Sei Less on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

His new project also delivers a string of excellent collaborations. Lil Uzi Vert joins forces with Bouba on the bubbly, “Win A Lot”; Icewear Vezzo assists on disco-drill banger “Made It Off Rapping.” Then, there are a number of appearances from some of NYC’s drill artists like Sha EK, B-Lovee, and CJ Goon.

Overall, It’s Amazing is a promising effort that showcases the bright future ahead of Bouba Savage. Last year, the rapper inked a deal with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Highbridge Tha Label, who released It’s Amazing. Evidently, Highbridge currently has one of the most promising new artists to emerge out of New York City in recent times. It’s quite clear by the cover art itself, which immortalizes the infamous moment at Yams Day when A$AP Rocky threw Bouba Savage off of the stage. Considering how young Bouba is, as well, he’s undoubtedly only beginning to get his feet wet.

Hopefully, this isn’t the last we hear from Bouba Savage this year. Press play on his new project below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on his new effort.