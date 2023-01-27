Hot Girl Summer is still several months away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start preparing with some female-first anthems in the winter. One of the artists who’s never been afraid to let her confidence shine on the track is Flo Milli – fans will know this from her viral “Conceited” track that landed last summer.

The catchy song is just one of 17 on the Alabama artist’s debut album, You Still Here, Ho?. It’s remained in rotation far past its original debut, and to ensure her work markedly sticks in the minds of listeners, the 23-year-old is back with a remix featuring Lola Brooke and Maiya The Don.

Flo Milli attends “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour” at The Loft on October 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

On Friday (January 27), the official remix of “Conceited” chiefly landed on DSPs, along with a cool new music video on YouTube. In a celebratory Instagram post, Milli warned listeners, “Pump Ya Breaks Bitch, ‘Cuz This Our Weekend!!!”

For Lola’s part, she came through with impressive bars on the second verse, following the original rap diva’s braggadocious intro.

“Pump your brakes, bitch, ’cause this how we came / How you feelin’ the day Lo? I’m far from conceited,” she begins. “Still a hood bitch, catchin’ dues out of Niemans / No discount for the LV snizzers.”

Afterward, we hear from Maiya, who also has some things to get off her chest. “Cocky ass bitch, I need ya neck to put my foot on / If I ain’t posted wouldn’t know what the put on / I pop shit just to show you who the biggest / I made a career out of shittin’ on bitches.”

Stream Flo Milli’s “Conceited” remix featuring Lola Brooke and Maiya The Don on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, revisit the Alabama native’s debut album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I huff then I puff then I blow shit down (Ooh)

Stand-up bitch, ho, go sit down (Damn)

Put your ear on my coochie, hear this ocean sound (Uh)

(I fuck once) Boy, you old d*ck now

[Via]