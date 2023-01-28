Among our many New Music Friday posts yesterday (January 27), came Flo Milli’s “Conceited” remix. It saw her link up with Lola Brooke and Maiya The Don to bring even more braggadocious energy to the TikTok-favoured original. In that same realm of bad bitch bops chiefly comes a new single from Tay Money, “Donk.”

The quick and cute track is presently stuck in the heads of many upon its debut. In her usual fashion, the Texas-born rap diva markedly drops bars about her curvaceous figure and talking nasty to men.

Tay Money performs at E11EVEN Miami during race week Miami 2022 on May 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

“Crown got me stupid / Ass keep on moving (booty) / He ask me how I’m doing / I ask him how he gon’ do it (nasty),” she rhymes near the mid-way point of “Donk.”

Along with the new single, Money also dropped an accompanying music video that sees plenty of booties shaking. Elsewhere in the clip, she later munches on a meal from Rudy’s Chicken, her bright red hair matching the teensy-tiny shorts covering her bottom.

On her Instagram page, the 29-year-old gave followers a preview of the salacious video. Trinidad James, Sally Sossa, and Lexy Panterra were all quick to show their support and hype her up.

In 2022, Money previously made her mark with her Girls Gone Duh project featuring Saucy Santana Flo Milli, and more.

The most popular titles to come from that effort are “The Assignment” and “Asthma Pump.” With any luck, we’ll see the recording artist continue to share female-first anthems all through 2023.

Stream Tay Money’s “Donk” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, check back later for our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update with more hot new song recommendations.

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn Tay you too thick

In his mouth like a toothpick

He think I’m on that bullshit

I probably am I’m to lit