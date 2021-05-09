Tay Money
- SongsTay Money Hypes Up Her "Donk" On Latest SingleAfter sharing her "Girls Gone Duh" project last April, the Texas native is back with another female-first anthem.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsTay Money Goes Back To School For The Visual To Her Hit Song "The Assignment"Tay Money flexes on everyone in the music video for "The Assignment."By Alexander Cole
- NewsTay Money Wants You To Make It "Shake"A Summer booty shake anthem. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTay Money Brings Her Signature Energy To New Song "Walk"Tay Money's new song "Walk" is a banger for the summer.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTay Money Gets Braggadocios With Her Bars On "PBJ"Tay Money gives us more of her signature style on "PBJ."By Alexander Cole