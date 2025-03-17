As America's Sweetheart, Tay Money Makes The Haters Choke On Money & "Donuts"

Tay Money received global recognition in 2022 after Taylor Swift performed her "The Assignment" challenge on social media.

Tay Money and her infectious energy returns with her bouncy new song, "Donuts." The track reinforces her signature Southern style, blending confident wordplay with an undeniable swagger that sets her apart in today’s hip-hop landscape. With "Donuts," Tay Money delivers her signature rasp and unfiltered delivery over a bass-heavy, trap-infused beat. The video complements her lyrical message, reinforcing her fearless approach to both music and self-expression. The production leans on booming 808s and hypnotic melodies, creating a pulsating rhythm that lingers long after the first listen.

Lyrically, she embraces themes of empowerment, self-assurance, and perseverance, reflecting on her journey through an industry where resilience is key. Each verse drips with attitude, reinforcing her ability to command attention with every bar. "Donuts" has gained traction across social media, with fans praising its addictive hook and electrifying production. TikTok users have latched onto the track, creating viral challenges that further amplify its reach. Streaming platforms reflect its growing momentum, as Tay Money continues to solidify her presence in an industry that thrives on both talent and personality.

Her journey from viral sensation to respected artist has been marked by persistence and a keen sense of branding. Tracks like "Trapper’s Delight" and "Bussin" established her as a formidable voice, and "Donuts" proves she has no intention of slowing down. It’s a confident reminder that Tay Money isn’t just making waves—she’s here to stay.

"Donuts" - Tay Money

Official Lyrics:

B*tches think we funny -- we hilarious

I heard that b*tch is talking sh*t, but the scariest

I got a message for these hoes, so delievered there

He got my name tatted on'em, boy, it ain't that serious

B*tch please, I'm getting money everyday of the week

